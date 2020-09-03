Liverpool fans seeking the latest transfer news surrounding their club have come to the right place as have all the big stories rounded up for you here…

The Reds are currently said to be the favourites to land highly-rated Red Bull Salzburg striker Patson Daka this summer, despite other big clubs being interested in him as well.

The 21-year-old Zambia international had a hugely impressive season in 2019/20, and Liverpool are now leading the likes of Manchester United and Arsenal in the race for his signature.

Reports claim Liverpool are in pole position and fans will be excited to see Jurgen Klopp chasing a much-needed upgrade on the club’s current backup forwards as Divock Origi hasn’t really been good enough and Rhian Brewster is likely heading out on loan.

Elsewhere, there’s been another update on the future of Bayern Munich midfielder Thiago Alcantara as he continues to be linked with a move to the Premier League.

Alcantara is a world class playmaker and would be a fine signing for Liverpool, and it seems he’s keen to make the move to Anfield over other suitors for Manchester United.

LFC fans will hope the club can get it together and finally meet Alcantara’s asking price as it’s rare that such a top player wants to join and is actually available for a reasonable price.

It’s widely reported that the 29-year-old is free to leave his current club for just £30million due to being in the final year of his contract at the Allianz Arena.

Finally, new Barcelona manager Ronald Koeman has reportedly made Liverpool midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum a priority target for this summer.

It’s claimed Koeman has told the Catalan giants to do whatever it takes to land the Netherlands international, whom he’s worked with before in his job with the Dutch national team.

Wijnaldum has been a key performer for Liverpool and a sale perhaps seems unwise, though it may be the only way to help fund a move for Alcantara.