The initial stories about Chris Smalling completing a permanent move to Roma seemed to drag on for months, so there wasn’t a great deal of hope when it was suggested that talks had been opened again.

It actually looks like Man United have realised that nobody else is interested and they don’t have any place for him in the squad, and a deal is now very close to completion.

Gianluca Di Marzio has confirmed that it will be another loan spell to Italy initially, but he will agree a three year contract and Roma will have the obligation to make it permanent next summer for €12m.

It looks like a wise decision from everyone because Smalling was a key part of the Roma team last season and he wouldn’t have an important part to play at Old Trafford, while the player was also keen to stay in Italy.

It might not be a massive transfer fee for United but it means they will get something and they won’t have him sitting about taking up a first team wage either, so hopefully this is fully confirmed and completed very quickly.