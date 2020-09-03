Having captured Donny van de Beek from Ajax for a reported €40m, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer isn’t resting on his laurels where recycling his Man United squad is concerned.

It’s believed that Jadon Sancho still remains a priority target from Borussia Dortmund, as well as Dayot Upamecano from RB Leipzig.

However, in order to finance such deals, the Norwegian needs to offload a large number of his squad players.

According to The Sun, that could mean that as many as nine are sent on their way.

Those who should be looking over their shoulders are Chris Smalling, Phil Jones, Jesse Lingard, Andreas Pereira, Marcus Rojo, Eric Bailly, Diogo Dalot, Juan Mata and Sergio Romero.

There are cogent arguments for them all to leave, not least financial.

However, the chance to play regular football again is surely a factor for the players themselves that overrides over the amount of remuneration.

Whether the Norwegian will be able to get anywhere close to the price he wants for each player will be seen in due course.