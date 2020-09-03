Manchester United goalkeeper Dean Henderson made a classy gesture to new team-mate Donny van de Beek as soon as he joined the club.

According to Man Utd’s official site, as reported by the Metro, Henderson gave up his number 34 shirt to allow Van de Beek to take it due to the personal significance of the number to him.

Van de Beek has spoken about why he likes to wear the 34 shirt, saying it is a tribute to his former team-mate Appie Nouri, whose footballing career was ended after serious brain damage suffered when he collapsed on the pitch a few years ago.

The Netherlands international mentioned this in his interview upon joining United, so it’s certainly nice to see Henderson respecting this and giving away his number.

Red Devils fans will hope this indicates a strong team spirit at Old Trafford that should help Van de Beek settle in as he prepares for the big change of adjusting to Premier League football.

The 23-year-old has shone in the Eredivisie and the Champions League, but we’ve seen many players look world class in some leagues before struggling in England.