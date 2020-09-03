Video: Ferdinand shares Van de Beek stat that will excite Man United fans

Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand has shared a stat about Donny van de Beek that should excited Red Devils supporters.

The Netherlands international has just joined Man Utd from Ajax and looks an exciting new addition to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s squad.

Reacting to the move in the video below, Ferdinand admitted he’d done some research on Van de Beek, and was surprised by his goal contributions compared to other Premier League players.

As Ferdinand says, Van de Beek has 40 goals and 29 assists over the last three seasons, which puts him behind only Man City star Kevin De Bruyne in terms of contributions from Premier League players.

That’s some record from the 23-year-old, who will surely improve with better players around him at Old Trafford.