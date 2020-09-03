Man Utd could pocket up to €18m in total as ace heading towards permanent exit

Man Utd are reportedly close to reaching a deal with Roma over Chris Smalling and they could end up making €18m in total from his ongoing stint with the Serie A giants.

The 30-year-old enjoyed a stellar loan spell with the Giallorossi last season, and he will hope to build on that in the upcoming campaign and continue to play regular football.

It’s not yet confirmed where that might happen as he could be set to stay at Man Utd if a deal isn’t reached with Roma, but based on the latest reports in Italy, it’s suggested that an agreement could be close.

As noted by Calciomercato, Smalling could be heading back to Roma as early as this weekend, as Man Utd could reportedly settle for €18m in total from his eventual permanent exit.

That’s €3m for his loan move last season, another €3m for a temporary stint this year and then a €12m obligation to buy at the end of the current campaign.

It’s stressed that Smalling’s will was decisive as he wanted to return to Roma, and it would appear that he could now get his wish as it looks as though Man Utd are willing to lessen their demands and accept such a formula to approve of an exit.

That will be a huge boost for Roma given how important Smalling was for them last season, while given Ole Gunnar Solskjaer can call upon the likes of Harry Maguire, Victor Lindelof and Eric Bailly, those additional funds could come in use as he tries to improve the squad elsewhere.