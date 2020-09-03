Man Utd have been paired with an interest in Inter defender Milan Skriniar, and they’re not alone as Paris Saint-Germain are also said to be keen.

The Red Devils are expected to see Chris Smalling depart to join Roma again this summer, but Ole Gunnar Solskjaer does still have Harry Maguire, Victor Lindelof and Eric Bailly among others at his disposal.

It remains to be seen if he feels as though the defence is an area in which Man Utd can still improve, but they appear to be involved in a potential transfer scrap.

It’s reported that Man Utd hold an interest in the Slovakian international, but now Tuttomercatoweb report that PSG are also in the mix and that it will take at least €50m to convince Inter to listen to offers.

However, it’s stressed that they don’t consider Skriniar to be for sale, and so it could take some convincing to prise him away from the Nerazzurri this summer if the interested parties are set on making him a signing in the coming weeks.

Having been a pivotal figure in Inter’s progression in recent years, it’s easy to see why they wouldn’t be interested in an exit, but ultimately if that kind of money is put on the table, it might be too much for Antonio Conte to ignore if he has plans to add reinforcements.

Time will tell how the situation plays out, but it appears as though Inter will have to fend off interest in Skriniar this summer, and Man Utd could be among those asking questions.