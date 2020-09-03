Manchester United have reportedly been invited to negotiate a transfer deal for Bayern Munich star and Liverpool target Thiago Alcantara.

Bayern want to create a bidding war for the €30million-rated Spain international, with Liverpool interested but currently unwilling to meet that asking price, according to ESPN.

United have just signed Donny van de Beek so don’t seem in urgent need of more midfielders, with Bruno Fernandes also moving to Old Trafford back in January.

Alcantara is a class act, however, and it might be hard to turn down this reported invitation from Bayern, who will be understandably keen to offer the player around due to him being in the final year of his contract.

Arsenal were also recently offered the signing of Alcantara, CaughtOffside understands, but another spell at the club for Dani Ceballos was always the priority for the Gunners.

According to the Guardian, it now seems like Ceballos will be heading back to the Emirates Stadium, so there’s little need for Alcantara as well.

Man Utd fans may well be hoping their club can pip Liverpool to this proven world class talent, but this perhaps seems like a ploy from Bayern to spark Liverpool into meeting their asking price.

Something smells extremely fishy about Matt Doherty’s £15 million move from Wolves to Tottenham… Click here to find out more.

The Reds surely need the 29-year-old more than their rivals, so would do well to stop dithering and spend what’s required to ensure they can keep their place at the top of the Premier League next season.