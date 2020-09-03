Another day, another update on the latest Man Utd transfer news all in one handy roundup for you…

First up, the Red Devils are being strongly linked with an imminent deal to sign Inter Milan centre-back Milan Skriniar.

The Slovakia international is valued at around €70million and has long looked one of the top defenders in Europe during his time with the Serie A giants.

Skriniar is now being targeted by United and reports suggest he could be very close to finalising his switch from the San Siro to Old Trafford.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer could also be keen to improve on his options at left-back as links surface with €30m Real Madrid ace Sergio Reguilon.

The exciting young Spaniard shone on loan at Sevilla last season to attract interest from Chelsea, though they’ve since signed Ben Chilwell in that position.

Reguilon could now be on his way to MUFC if latest reports are to be believed, in what would be a fine move for a promising young player who’s bang in form.

Finally, United’s shopping in La Liga might not end there as they’re also keen on €70m Barcelona forward Ousmane Dembele.

The France international has not been at his best at Barca but remains a player with immense potential who could shine at the right club and in the right system.

Reports now claim Dembele is a target for Man Utd as they consider him a cheap alternative to Jadon Sancho, and Barcelona would be ready to cash in on him this summer.