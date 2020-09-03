It’s the transfer saga that is threatening to overwhelm the football world.

Lionel Messi’s decision to leave Barcelona has set in motion one of the darkest periods in the club’s history, with a very real possibility of the Argentinian being sued by the club should he follow through with his threat.

Any such move appears to be mired in legal argument at present, though Sport are suggesting that Messi does still want to go, however, he may be prepared to see out the final year of his current deal which is due to expire in the summer of 2021.

That would give him the opportunity to grab another slice of football history with a record that will surely never be beaten.

At present, he is just 10 goals behind Pele’s all-time record for most goals with a single club (643 for Santos).

Injuries permitting, Messi will pass that at some point if he stays at the Camp Nou, with Sport also noting that should he decide to remain in situ, he will get the send off he deserves rather than leaving under a cloud because of the unpalatable current mess.