Manchester City could reportedly be in with a chance of eventually sealing the transfer of Barcelona superstar Lionel Messi for a bargain fee.

The Argentina international’s future is in major doubt at the moment and the Daily Record have been among the outlets to link him strongly with a reunion with Pep Guardiola at the Etihad Stadium.

One can imagine clubs will be wary, however, of quite how much they’d have to pay to sign probably the greatest footballer of all time, but in the end it might not be a crazy amount.

According to the Telegraph, sources close to the deal expect that a compromise could eventually be met that would see Messi leave Barcelona for around £88.8million.

Even if Messi is 33 years old, that doesn’t seem unreasonable, and a club like City should have little trouble affording it, even in this challenging market that has been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

City fans will surely want their club to pay whatever it takes for Messi, and we imagine many Premier League neutrals will also be hoping there’s a chance of seeing this footballing legend in England in the near future.