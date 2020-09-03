Midfield star only signed for Barcelona after Chelsea rejected the chance to swap him for Jorginho

Every big transfer story always resurfaces a few weeks later with claims that it could’ve gone differently if another club accepted the chance to make a move.

A recent report from Goal will be interesting to Barcelona and Chelsea fans, because it suggests that Miralem Pjanic could’ve been playing in the Premier League rather than La Liga next season.

They claim that Chelsea were given the chance of a swap deal between Jorginho and Pjanic, but they didn’t want to go ahead so it meant he was sent to Barcelona instead in exchange for Brazilian midfielder Arthur Melo.

Chelsea do need to improve in midfield and there’s no doubt that Pjanic is a top level player, but he’s probably not what Frank Lampard’s side need right now.

Sky Sports have reported that the deal to sign Kai Havertz is almost done so he wouldn’t have played in an advanced role, while the problem with the Jorginho-Kovacic combination is that they are both playmakers and don’t do enough to shield the defence.

Pjanic would probably represent an upgrade on Jorginho but he wouldn’t be a great choice to bring some solidity to the midfield, so it does look like a good choice from Chelsea to reject this chance.