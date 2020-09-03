New Man United signing van de Beek explains why his move to Real Madrid fell through and how it made him angry

In a lot of transfer stories it always emerges that a player could’ve ended up somewhere else if things went differently, but it’s interesting to see how close Donny van de Beek was to joining Real Madrid.

He was officially unveiled as a Man United player this week and he should bring something completely new to the midfield, but a report from Cadenaser has detailed how different things could have been.

He told them that his transfer to Real Madrid had been finalised and all the agreements were reached, but it suddenly fell through for some reason and he admits that it made him very angry.

He claims it fell through because certain players were supposed to leave Real but they ended up staying, and it meant he wasn’t needed so they pulled the plug.

Man United fans will be pleased to know that it doesn’t sound like he only had eyes for Real Madrid – he says his anger was the result of him worrying that such a fantastic opportunity wouldn’t come up again.

It actually looks like moving to Old Trafford is the best thing for him as Real Madrid’s midfield is stacked and he wouldn’t be an automatic starter, so this should give him the chance to develop and prove himself at a higher level.