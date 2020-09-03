Ever since Ansu Fati set foot on a football pitch he has been destined for greatness.

The youngster has that intoxicating mix of fearlessness and superlative skill that only the very few have bestowed upon them.

It’s true that 2019/20 was his breakout year, but 2020/21 has the potential to be even better for the striker.

With so much going on behind the scenes at present, no one really knows if Lionel Messi will stay or leave the club, but regardless of that, Fati has everything at his disposal to be able to take the Argentinian’s crown.

A passing of the baton has to happen sooner or later, and the form that Fati is still in suggests that he’ll take on the responsibility with ease.

Making his senior debut for the Spain side in Thursday’s draw against Germany, Fati would’ve become the youngster ever scorer for the national team had Sergio Ramos not been penalised in the build up.

That record would’ve been added to the many that he’s already accrued in a short space of time at the Camp Nou.

The bigger the stage, the better he performs, and the club are in safe hands as long as they can stop the vultures from circling around the striker.