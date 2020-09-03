Opinion: World Cup winner is about to become a free agent and he would be perfect for Arsenal next season

The rumours about Arsenal and Thomas Partey have been going on for months, but it’s starting to look like The Gunners don’t have the money to make it happen.

Dani Ceballos is on his way back to The Emirates and it also looks like Lyon star Houssem Aouar could be joining him, but they really need an experienced head to anchor the midfield and hold everything together.

If they can’t afford Partey then it makes sense to look for alternatives, so this report about Juventus midfield Sami Khedira comes at the perfect time:

Sami #Khedira will leave #Juventus on a free transfer. They are in negotiations to finalize the termination of the contract. #Zenit has shown interest in the German midfielder. #transfers — Nicolò Schira (@NicoSchira) September 3, 2020

Nicolo Schira can be hit and miss with his reports but it’s clear that Juventus are trying to trim the squad and Khedira isn’t part of Andrea Pirlo’s plans, so there’s enough in this to suggest it’s true.

Khedira turned 33 earlier this year so fans will worry about his age, but that might not be an awful thing. Khedira is a World Cup winner and a title winner with vast experience so he’s the perfect option for a fairly youthful Arsenal team.

He would happily sit in front of the back four while also keeping the ball moving, while he has the physicality to dominate the midfield and be useful at set pieces.

He probably doesn’t have more than a couple of years left at the top level but that’s enough time for Arsenal to save up some money and find a long term successor.