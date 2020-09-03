Manchester United could reportedly be ready to turn their attention towards a transfer deal for Barcelona forward Ousmane Dembele.

The France international is now said to be a £62million target for the Red Devils as they eye up an alternative to Borussia Dortmund star Jadon Sancho, according to Don Balon.

Dembele has previously looked a world class talent, though there’s no question he’s struggled to live up to his potential at Barcelona, and it is unsurprising to see Don Balon report that the Catalan giants seem willing to cash in on him.

It’s likely to be a difficult summer for Barca, with Don Balon noting that they could do with more funds to help cope with the possible departure of Lionel Messi.

This could give United an opportunity to swoop for Dembele, who would undoubtedly make a fine signing he were to get back to his best with a move away from the Nou Camp.

It may well be that the 23-year-old would be more suited to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s playing style and find a new lease of life with a move to Old Trafford.

Man Utd surely need more options in attack next season after another year without silverware, and with the team only narrowly scraping into the top four on the final day of the season.

