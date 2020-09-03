Paperwork signed: Arsenal close in on loan deal for Ceballos after making a commitment over his wages

We will never know if Real Madrid actually planned to give Dani Ceballos a chance in the first team or if bringing him back was a rouse to see if anyone would come in with a big bid.

Either way he finally looks to be on his way out of the Bernabeu and he’ll return to familiar surroundings at The Emirates after a successful spell last season:

Paperworks also signed between Real Madrid and Arsenal for Dani Ceballos. #AFC are gonna cover his full salary until June 2021.

About Thomas Partey: on last days Atlético Madrid told again to Arsenal they only would accept €50m [release clause]. Stand-by again. ??? #transfers — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) September 3, 2020

It’s a big boost for Arsenal because they’re getting a proven player who will provide instant quality to the midfield, plus there’s a bonus that they don’t have to pay a transfer fee this summer.

You have to think he will be on a sizeable wage in Madrid so it will be interesting to see if anyone has to leave to compensate for this, but he was also there last season so he might not count as a completely new wage in the budget.

Unfortunately there’s no sign that Arsenal will have a buy out clause at the end of this season, but that’s something to worry about next summer.