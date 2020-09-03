Personal terms agreed but key obstacle still in way of Barcelona stalwart’s exit

Barcelona are reportedly seeing Luis Suarez move further towards an exit as it’s suggested that he has agreed on personal terms with Juventus.

The 33-year-old has been with the Catalan giants since 2014 and has been a fundamental figure in their success over the past six years.

Further, with 21 goals in 36 games last season, despite also suffering with injury problems, he showed that he still has plenty left in the tank and so it would appear as though he could still have a role to play for the club.

However, after their disastrous campaign last time round which they ended empty-handed, changes could be made to the squad under new boss Ronald Koeman, and one of those changes could be an exit for Suarez.

As per La Gazzetta dello Sport, the Uruguayan stalwart has agreed on personal terms with Juventus as it’s reported that he will earn €10m-a-season over a three-year contract, but there is still a major obstacle standing in the way of a switch.

It’s added that he must still agree a split from Barcelona as he is seeking a severance pay, and so although he is now the priority transfer target to bolster the attack for the Bianconeri, he must still reach a deal with Barca on his exit if he is to move on without a transfer fee.

Time will tell if the two parties can reach a compromise, but it appears as though Suarez is set to move on this summer as Barcelona seemingly look ahead with a new long-term plan without him leading the line.

As for Juventus, with Goal.com noting that Gonzalo Higuain is being linked with an exit from the reigning Serie A champions, Andrea Pirlo could be looking at Suarez as the ideal replacement in terms of experience and quality to lead the charge for his side next season and beyond to complement the other attacking options available to him.