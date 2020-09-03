Menu

Picture: Club announce current star has given up the number ten shirt incase Lionel Messi signs

FC Barcelona
We’ve all seen the occasional tweet where a club has tried to be funny by making a joke about Lionel Messi joining them, but there’s something weird going on at Bundesliga side Stuttgart.

Just to be clear – they have a 0% chance of signing the Barcelona star – but the fans did start a campaign last week to raise funds to pay for the transfer fee and his wages.

Things have taken a stranger turn after the club’s official Twitter announced that Daniel Didavi has given up the number 10 shirt to ensure that it’s free for Messi when he does join:

Thankfully this all looks like an effort to have some fun and raise money for charity rather than a club absolutely losing the plot, but you do worry that they aren’t finished with the publicity stunts yet.

 

