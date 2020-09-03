Menu

Ivan Rakitic gives advice to former Barcelona team-mate Lionel Messi amid Man City transfer links

Manchester City
Ivan Rakitic has sent a message to Lionel Messi after his departure from Barcelona to rejoin Sevilla this summer.

Messi could be following Rakitic out of the exit door, with the Daily Record among the sources strongly linking the Argentina international with Manchester City.

MORE: Manchester City could seal Lionel Messi transfer from Barcelona for bargain fee

Rakitic may have just left Barca, but he has been quoted by the Daily Mirror as saying he feels it would be the best thing for his old team-mate to stay at the Nou Camp.

The Croatia international admits that every player has to come to their own decision, but he strongly suggested that he feels staying at Barcelona would be the best thing for most players in this situation.

“The first option and the best option for all players is always Barca,” Rakitic said. “Then, each player has to make their decision.

“For me, the first option would always be to be at Barca.

messi-barcelona-captain

Lionel Messi could be on his way out of Barcelona

Something smells extremely fishy about Matt Doherty's £15 million move from Wolves to Tottenham… Click here to find out more.

“Every player has to do his own analysis and I believed it was my moment [to leave]. What Messi and other players are going to do, I don’t know – you’d have to ask them.”

It remains to be seen if Messi will take this advice, but City fans will no doubt hope he ends up making the sensational move to the Etihad Stadium.

The 33-year-old remains one of the finest players on the planet despite his advancing years, and it would truly be a joy to see him in English football before his career is done.

