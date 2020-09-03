Real Madrid ace could make last-minute exit this summer as Italian giants eye loan deal

Real Madrid forward Luka Jovic is reportedly still on AC Milan’s transfer radar, but they could leave it late in the transfer window to make their move.

The Serbian international struggled through a combination of injuries and lack of opportunities at the Bernabeu last season, as he didn’t make the impact that many expected him to.

In turn, he could be keen to prove his worth to Zinedine Zidane in his season year at the club, but if the same issues are expected to arise, an exit will surely be considered as a possible option too.

As reported by Calciomercato, it’s suggested that in their bid to add a second striker to offer depth and competition to Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Jovic could be an option for them on loan but they will leave it until late in the window as they are currently busy addressing other areas of their squad.

Brahim Diaz is currently in Milan as he looks set to complete a loan switch of his own from Real Madrid, and so Jovic could follow soon as the two clubs have clearly built up good relations.

Jovic showed his quality at Eintracht Frankfurt and his ability to deliver at the top level, and so he’ll be hoping to rediscover that kind of form either as a Real Madrid player next season, or out on loan with a view of either earning a permanent switch or a loan to show the reigning La Liga champions what he is capable of if given a bigger opportunity.