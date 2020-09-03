Manchester United are reportedly set to join the running for the transfer of Inter Milan defender Milan Skriniar.

The Slovakia international has been a top performer for Inter in recent times and Calciomercato recently linked Tottenham and Paris Saint-Germain as his suitors in what would likely be a €70million deal.

It seems Man Utd are also chasing Skriniar, according to Don Balon, who suggest the Red Devils could be close to finalising a deal in a move that’s come rather out of the blue.

It remains to be seen if United really are as close to a move as this report suggests, but it makes sense that Skriniar could be being eyed as a priority signing for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

United have also been linked with RB Leipzig centre-back Dayot Upamecano by ESPN, but Don Balon claim Skriniar is seen as an alternative in that area of the pitch.

The 25-year-old could make a big difference at Old Trafford, with Harry Maguire in need of a better defensive partner after an underwhelming season alongside the likes of Victor Lindelof.

It would be a blow for Tottenham if they miss out, as they also need to improve on a disappointing 2019/20 campaign and secure a long-term replacement for the departing Jan Vertonghen.