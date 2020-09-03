Manchester United are reportedly set to join the running for the transfer of Inter Milan defender Milan Skriniar.
The Slovakia international has been a top performer for Inter in recent times and Calciomercato recently linked Tottenham and Paris Saint-Germain as his suitors in what would likely be a €70million deal.
MORE: Rennes launch bid for Jeremie Boga, his future could hinge on Manchester United transfer plans
It seems Man Utd are also chasing Skriniar, according to Don Balon, who suggest the Red Devils could be close to finalising a deal in a move that’s come rather out of the blue.
It remains to be seen if United really are as close to a move as this report suggests, but it makes sense that Skriniar could be being eyed as a priority signing for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.
United have also been linked with RB Leipzig centre-back Dayot Upamecano by ESPN, but Don Balon claim Skriniar is seen as an alternative in that area of the pitch.
The 25-year-old could make a big difference at Old Trafford, with Harry Maguire in need of a better defensive partner after an underwhelming season alongside the likes of Victor Lindelof.
It would be a blow for Tottenham if they miss out, as they also need to improve on a disappointing 2019/20 campaign and secure a long-term replacement for the departing Jan Vertonghen.