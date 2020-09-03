Spanish press claim Barcelona President Bartomeu could go to prison for the second time this week after he’s accused of corruption

There’s no doubting that this is probably the toughest few weeks that Josep Maria Bartomeu has faced during his time at Barcelona, but it’s probably going to get much worse.

There were some interesting accusations that came out earlier in the week that suggested he could face a prison sentence over the Lionel Messi affair.

That was based on him making such a mess of things that the club could be crippled financially and a future President could launch social action against him, but there was never a feeling that it was likely.

It turns out things have got much more serious, after Football Espana have indicated that the Catalan Police have accused him of corruption.

This is a much bigger deal and the allegations are that he’s made personal financial gains from the club as reported by El Mundo.

This also follows previous allegations that he had arranged to make payments to a third party who were working to ruin the reputations of current an ex players who were outspoken against the regime – Lionel Messi included.

It’s now well known that Lionel Messi wants to leave and that could also be directly related to this if he’s realised that the club is run by incompetent and horrible people – or potentially criminals.

This is expected to drag on but Bartomeu could be in serious trouble here, as being found guilty of corruption will carry a hefty prison sentence at least.