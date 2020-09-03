Menu

£30m star has heart set on Liverpool transfer despite Manchester United links

Bayern Munich star Thiago Alcantara reportedly has his heart set on a transfer to Liverpool despite links with Manchester United.

The Spain international has just enjoyed a fine season for Bayern, continuing to play a key role for the club as they won a superb treble.

Despite this, it now looks like Alcantara’s time at the Allianz Arena is up, with ESPN noting that he’s been offered to Man Utd as Liverpool seem reluctant to meet his asking price.

Still, another report from the Daily Mail claims Liverpool remains the player’s preferred destination, though the sale of Georginio Wijnaldum is thought to be key to getting a deal done.

The Mail add that Bayern want £30million for Alcantara, and some Reds fans may be disappointed that their club is currently not ready to pay that kind of money for such a top player.

It’s not often someone like Alcantara is on the market for so cheap, though some might also argue it’s a lot to pay for a player in the final year of his contract who is also not getting any younger.

thiago alcantara

Thiago Alcantara to Liverpool or Manchester United this summer?

The 29-year-old has had his fitness problems at times in his career, and will turn 30 next season, so it could be a big gamble for whichever club swoops for him.

Liverpool and United, however, would surely benefit from adding his quality and experience to their squads.

Jurgen Klopp arguably needs Alcantara more, however, as Man Utd have just signed Donny van de Beek in midfield, following another big-name midfield signing in Bruno Fernandes back in January.

