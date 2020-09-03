Loads of Arsenal fans are messaging Atletico Madrid star Thomas Partey amid transfer rumours linking him as a target for Mikel Arteta.

CaughtOffside learned earlier this summer that Partey is very much on Arsenal’s agenda, despite some concerns about whether or not he is affordable.

The Ghana international tweeted today in response to a video from La Liga showing some of his goals, and this has prompted loads of desperate Gooners telling him to join them this summer.

“Come to Arsenal” has been trending on Twitter at points this morning, as shown in the screen grab below…

Looking through the Twitter trend, almost all the tweets are responses to Partey’s, or quote-tweeting the 27-year-old midfielder.

Arsenal fans have a bit of a reputation for their influence on social media, and this highlights just how vocal they can be when they put their minds to it.

Here are some of the tweets from Gunners supporters urging Partey to make the move to north London…