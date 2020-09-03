Triple exit: Juventus could offload up to three players in attempt to trim squad

Juventus are reportedly looking to sell players first as they hope to trim the squad and perhaps make space and funds available for new signings.

It’s an important summer for the Turin giants as while they secured a ninth consecutive Serie A title last season, they opted to sack Maurizio Sarri and take a gamble by appointing the inexperienced Andrea Pirlo as his successor.

In order to sustain their success domestically and go further in Europe, they’ll have to give the Italian icon the best possible squad to achieve their objectives, and that in turn could mean that more reinforcements will arrive between now and the end of the summer transfer window.

First though, Calciomercato report that exits are expected and up to three are touted. It’s suggested that Mattia Perin, one of Mattia De Sciglio or Luca Pellegrini and Cristian Romero are all on their way out potentially this summer.

While getting their salaries off the wage bill would result in a saving in itself to perhaps offer more financial flexibility, the report adds that Romero could be the one to bring in a substantial fee, as he could join Atalanta on loan initially but with an obligation to buy that could allow Juventus to pocket around €20m to €25m.

Time will tell if the deals go through to allow the trio in question to move on, and what that then means for the Bianconeri in terms of their own transfer business.

With the new Serie A campaign just weeks away, they’ll hope that they have enough quality at Pirlo’s disposal to make a positive start to the season, but there could yet be time to bring in more new faces this summer to improve the squad and make them more competitive as they look to challenge on multiple fronts this year.