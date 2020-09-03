Menu

Donny van de Beek tells Manchester United fans what they can expect from him

Donny van de Beek has given Manchester United fans some idea of what they can expect from him if they haven’t seen him play much before.

The Netherlands international has just joined the Red Devils from Ajax and sounds very excited about the move, judging from the interview in the video below.

United fans will certainly want to watch this in full, with Van de Beek sounding like a true professional and an intelligent young man who has the attitude to make it big in the Premier League.

Some fans may be wondering how Van de Beek will fit in to this United team given that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer already has Paul Pogba and Bruno Fernandes playing similar roles in the side, but the 23-year-old has explained his playing style and what he could offer.

He has described himself as a hard worker and someone who likes to break into the box, so it may be that he’ll do more of his best work off the ball than Pogba and Fernandes tend to, which should give Man Utd a little more balance next season.

