Edwin van der Sar pens classy open letter to Manchester United fans over Donny van de Beek transfer

Manchester United legend and Ajax chief Edwin van der Sar has penned a classy open letter to fans of the Red Devils after Donny van de Beek’s transfer to the club.

Van de Beek has just left Van der Sar’s Ajax for a move to Old Trafford, and the former United goalkeeper has wished him all the best and made it clear that the club still holds a special place in his heart as well.

Van der Sar was a top goalkeeper for Man Utd, winning four Premier League titles, the Champions League and other major honours in his six seasons in Manchester.

Writing to fans of his former side, Van der Sar says he feels Van de Beek is in the right place now to fulfil his potential and enjoy a great career.

See below for the letter in full as Van der Sar comments on Van de Beek’s move to United…