Back in the 2003/04 season, Arsenal became the first English top-flight side to go unbeaten throughout a season since Preston North End in 1888/89.

Former Invincibles Ray Parlour, Robert Pires, Sol Campbell and Ashley Cole had a reunion of sorts for an advert and game of Marvel’s Avengers, where they peppered the action with talk of their fantastic season.

However, after Parlour had said that he celebrated when Liverpool lost to Watford last season to keep the Gunners’ record alive, Cole shocked them all by admitting that he wanted another club to beat it.