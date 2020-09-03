Menu

Video: Chelsea fans will love this as new signing Werner leaves de Gea stood like a statue with a fine finish for Germany

Chelsea FC Manchester United FC
Chelsea have made a lot of signings in the past couple of weeks so Timo Werner may have been forgotten about in some ways, but it will be exciting to see how he gets on in the Premier League.

He’s coming in with a reputation for having blistering pace and being ruthless in front of goal, so the Chelsea fans will be pleased that he’s demonstrated that finishing ability against Spain tonight:

It’s not really de Gea’s fault but critics will point to his statuesque goalkeeping as he doesn’t even move for it.

