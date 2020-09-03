Video: Dan James shows what he can offer to Man United as his pace and poise sets up the winner for Wales

Dan James had a mixed time at Old Trafford last season, but it’s probably because expectations were raised far too high.

Nobody knew what to expect from him but he started so brightly and scored some lovely goals, but the Premier League started to catch up with him and you could tell that confidence and fitness was becoming an issue.

His best quality is his pace so his best use to United next season will be as an impact sub. He can come on and test defences who are getting tired, while his quickness will open up counter attacking opportunities if United are ahead.

He reminded everyone of his quality tonight as he set up the winner for Wales. He shows his pace to get in behind, but he also has the poise to put the ball on a plate for the winner:

Pictures from L’Equipe