Video: David de Gea responds to Dean Henderson challenge with a stunning one handed stop for Spain

There’s no doubting that David de Gea’s performance levels have dropped off in recent seasons, with mistakes and soft goals being conceded with alarming regularity.

Dean Henderson will return to Old Trafford with the aim of making the number 1 spot his own, with The Mirror reporting that Henderson is gunning for de Gea’s spot in the team.

The only way for the Spaniard to respond is through good performances, and he’s just pulled off this stunning stop tonight:

One year without starting a competitive match and he already showing glimpses of what’s to come. Great pass by Kroos and great save by De Gea pic.twitter.com/P5kdhzSn0w — Der Kaiser™? (@DerKaiserBM) September 3, 2020

Footage from UEFA nations league

You get the feeling that de Gea will start as the number one next season and he’ll only lose it if he plays poorly, but this is an early sign that the increased competition will force him to up his game.