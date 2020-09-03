Video: Joachim Low caught on camera resorting to his old sniffing habits again

Thankfully this isn’t quite as bad as the initial footage that emerged of Germany coach Joachim Low, but it’s demonstrating that there is a worrying trend.

He was infamously caught on camera having a good old root around in his nether regions before having a sniff in the past, so doing it after a brief exchange with the Spain manager isn’t quite as bad:

It’s not just a brief sniff either as he takes the time for a proper inhale.