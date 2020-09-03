Video: Santi Cazorla scores another stunner for Al-Sadd as he continues to show his class

There are some players that it’s hard not to admire no matter who you support, and Santi Cazorla is one of those players.

His elegant style and cheeky smile was always nice to watch, while you have to admire the way he came back from a potentially career ending injury to become a star in La Liga again.

There was always a feeling that he could still play at the top level, but he showed his quality a few days ago when he scored a cracking effort that crashed in off the bar.

He’s managed to go one better with another stunner today, and it does make you wonder if he left La Liga too quickly: