A second suitor emerges for Arsenal outcast despite reports of a €24m exit being agreed

Lucas Torreira didn’t manage to step up and prove he belonged at a club like Arsenal after getting his big transfer, but he was still an impressive player in Serie A a couple of years ago.

It looks like mid table might be his level just now, so it’s completely understandable that some mid table sides are doing all they can to sign him.

Initially it looked like he would be off to Fiorentina after an Italian outlet suggested a loan deal with an obligation to buy had been agreed, and Arsenal would earn around €24m if that move went through.

It’s starting to look like there’s further interest in his services, so it will be interesting to see how this turns out:

Torino president Urbano Cairo just confirmed they’re “considering Lucas Torreira but he’s not the only target”. Also Fiorentina are in talks to sign him. From Italy to PL: Rogerio (Sassuolo) to join Newcastle on next days, done deal. ? @DiMarzio @SkySport #transfers #NUFC #AFC — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) September 4, 2020

The main thing for Arsenal is getting a decent fee for him and only €8m of the money in the Fiorentina deal was going to be paid up front, so it’s possible that they could use this interest from Torino to get a better deal.

Moving back to Serie A looks like the best thing for everyone, but Fiorentina fans will be hoping to get this over the line quickly to stop anyone else snatching him first.