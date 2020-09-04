Agreement reached: Chelsea to receive €3m fee with midfielder to leave on loan with a €30m purchase option

One in, One out seems to be the common theme of this transfer window, and it always looked like at least one player would move on after Chelsea officially announced the signing of Kai Havertz this evening.

Frank Lampard does still need a defensive midfielder who can shield the back four, but there has never been any suggestion that Tiemoue Bakayoko would be given a proper chance to force his way into the team.

It now looks like an exit is going to happen, as Get Football News Italy have indicated that AC Milan have reached an agreement to sign him on loan.

He actually spent a season on loan at the San Siro two years ago so he’ll be returning to familiar surroundings, while Chelsea could also get a fee of €30m next summer if the Italian side decide to make the deal permanent.

The report also quotes Gianluca Di Marzio in saying that Chelsea will receive a €3m loan fee as an up front payment, although it does still sound like his wages could be a problem.

It sounds like Chelsea will still be paying some of his wages next season as the hold up is over his wage if Milan decide to trigger that option to buy him, so the Stamford Bridge side may still need to pay him something even if he does leave on a permanent basis.