Arsenal offered £42m striker in bargain season-long loan deal

Mikel Arteta is readying his Arsenal side for a successful 2020/21 Premier League campaign, having ended 2019/20 as FA Cup winners.

Adding the Community Shield to their silverware collection after a pre-season victory over Liverpool merely added to Arteta’s negotiating position, should he decide to challenge the Gunners board on spending money on the players he wants.

Across London, neighbours West Ham United have been conspicuous by their absence in the transfer market, with David Moyes not having signed a single player.

That’s despite there being just a week to go until the start of the season, and the Hammers only staying up by the skin of their teeth last year thanks to a very late run of form.

The east Londoners would appear to need all the help they can get in order to not find themselves battling against relegation again, so news that the club have offered Felipe Anderson to Arsenal for a £5m loan fee, according to the Daily Mirror, isn’t likely to appease the club’s supporters.

The Gunners had, apparently, been looking at a permanent switch for the player, according to Football Insider, but West Ham’s aim to recoup as much of Anderson’s £42m transfer fee as possible would appear to have put any deal in jeopardy.

A loan could suit Arsenal in the meantime, and a temporary diversion of salary payments to the north Londoners could be of some benefit to the Hammers too.