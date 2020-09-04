Arsenal want to sign exciting winger from London rivals but it could cost them as much as £42m

Arsenal fans will be hoping that their transfer business isn’t quite done yet this summer, but it would be a surprise to see them move for another attacking player.

They already have Willian, Lacazette, Pepe, Saka, Martinelli, Aubameyang and Nketiah to play in the attacking roles ahead of next season, but a report from Football Insider has suggested that West Ham winger Felipe Anderson has emerged as a target.

He’s a Brazilian international and he was highly rated at Lazio so it was a surprise when he left for West Ham, while you do wonder if he might be more suited to playing for a bigger club.

The report claims that West Ham paid up to £42m to sign him so they are looking to recoup as much of that as possible, so it’s not going to be a cheap operation for Arsenal.

When you consider they they still need a holding midfielder it would be a shock to see them sign Anderson unless someone like Lacazette moved on, but he could be an exciting signing.

He’s got pace and he can play on either side of the attack, while he also has the quality to unlock a defence and produce something out of nothing.

It’s one of those strange reports that’s so surprising you almost start to wonder if there is something in it, but it does look like someone would need to leave The Emirates first.