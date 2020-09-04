It’s been a long-running transfer saga, but it appears that Kai Havertz’s move to Chelsea is edging closer to completion.

The German striker didn’t play for the national side in their 1-1 draw against Spain, one can only assume because his move to the Premier League outfit was pending.

On Friday morning, Havertz’s current club, Bayer Leverkusen, announced on Twitter that the player had left the Stuttgart headquarters of the German National team in order to get things sorted regarding the move to the west Londoners.

?? Kai Havertz has left the Stuttgart headquarters of the German national team to clarify matters surrounding a potential move to Chelsea. This took place after a discussion with Bayer 04 and DFB leadership. pic.twitter.com/pjeAX7Aoe8 — Bayer 04 Leverkusen (@bayer04_en) September 4, 2020

More Stories / Latest News “Will compete for the title next year’ – Meulensteen on the striker that will bring Man United the Premier League ‘I really wanted to go there in January’ – Championship striker still harbours dreams of Man United switch ‘I’m not naive’ – Chelsea striker will fight for his place despite Werner threat

The next stage of the process will be the medical, and should Havertz pass that without any problems, then the final act will be to put pen to paper.

Havertz will join up with countryman, Timo Werner, signed earlier in the summer from RB Leipzig, as well as other new recruits, Hakim Ziyech, Thiago Silva, Ben Chilwell and Malang Sarr, though it’s believed the latter may be sent out on loan.