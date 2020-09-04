Done deal: Arsenal complete the return on Dani Ceballos on loan from Real Madrid

It never really looked like Dani Ceballos would get a fair chance to prove himself back at Real Madrid, so another loan spell to Arsenal looks like the best thing for him.

He was excellent for Mikel Arteta’s team as the season went on and he should be a key player for them this year, after Real Madrid confirmed that he had returned to Arsenal on loan.

Their announcement really is the bare minimum as it just confirms that he’s gone back to Arsenal until next summer, but there’s nothing else.

The fans may have been hoping for an option to buy in the deal to avoid any drama next summer, especially if he has another outstanding season and other clubs start to show an interest.

It’s another positive signing for Arsenal but the fans will rightfully point out that he was already there last season so it may not feel like a new signing, so they will still hope a more defensive minded midfielder will come in to compliment him.