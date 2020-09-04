Huge boost for Spurs over Gareth Bale as Real Madrid will make two major financial sacrifices to let him go

It was clear last summer that Gareth Bale needed to leave Real Madrid to ensure that he didn’t waste his final good years, so it’s even more important for him to get a move this summer.

The Daily Mail have indicated that Jose Mourinho made a real push during his time at Man United to sign the Welsh star, so he would also love to have him at Spurs if the finances could be worked out.

A Premier League return would probably be the best thing for him and a return to Spurs would be ideal as things would largely be built around him, so a report from Cuatro should interest Spurs fans a great deal.

They claim that Real Madrid are so keen to get rid of Bale that they are prepared to let him go on a free transfer, while they are also willing to pay half of his wages to get him off the books.

If they do release him then Spurs wouldn’t need to pay a fee and Real Madrid covering half of his wage would take care of most of the financial issues surrounding a deal, so the fans will be hoping they make a big effort to bring him in if this does happen.