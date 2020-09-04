Manchester United seem well set for strikers at the present moment, with Marcus Rashford, Anthony Martial and Mason Greenwood all amongst the goals in the latter half of 2019/20.

Odion Ighalo was signed as cover in January after Rashford’s injury, but things might’ve been different.

Former United youngster and now Bournemouth striker, Josh King, almost joined the Red Devils in January but the Cherries rejected a £20m offer with United subsequently going after Ighalo.

With his team relegated to the Championship, King can’t wait to get away and has issued a ‘come and get me’ plea to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer according to the Daily Star.

“I will not lie, because I really wanted to go there in January, but what happened, happened,” he said.

“I know why things happened. We’ll just have to wait and see. There is a lot that is open.

“Whether it will happen this season or in two years, I do not know. But I have a dream about it that all boys have.

“What if United are still interested? That would be amazing. I was at United for five years and I learned lot there.”

Though his skill set isn’t in doubt, the likelihood of United going after King again is minimal, particular if they follow up any initial interest on Jadon Sancho.

That ship would appear to have sailed for the player unfortunately, and Jason Tindall will need his fullest attention as Bournemouth look to bounce straight back up to the Premier League.