Timo Werner showed Chelsea supporters and Frank Lampard exactly what to expect this season with a well-taken finish for Germany in their 1-1 draw against Spain.

The £53m man has enjoyed a wonderful 2020 so far and the expectation that he will be leading the line for the Blues in the upcoming campaign isn’t without foundation.

One player who is relishing the challenge of keeping the pressure on him, however, is Olivier Giroud.

The centre-forward knows that he’ll likely be sidelined for the majority of the season, but that when certain games call for his skill set, he expects Lampard to utilise him.

“In every big club, there’s competition, and it always motivated me to fight for my spot,” he said during training with the French team, cited by the Daily Mail.

“Now, I’m not naive and I know that the club bought Werner to put him on the pitch. One thing’s for sure: we don’t have the same profile, he likes to go on the sides, he did it with his club and his national team.

“If it was a striker with a similar profile, I would have been more worried, but I think with the different games and the different teams we’ll play.

“The coach will choose different tactical systems and I really hope I’ll play, following what I did last year.”

Though Giroud isn’t getting any younger, his agility and experience were put to good use in the 2019/20 campaign, and even if it’s only as an impact sub moving forward, he certain has something to offer the team.

Not to mention if there are injuries to key front men, Lampard knows that Giroud can be relied upon.