Liverpool ace will miss the start of the season after testing positive for Covid-19 on international duty

There was always the worry that Covid-19 cases would go up in football when the domestic leagues started up again, but the increased travelling associated with international football was only going to increase the likelihood.

There was clearly something up with Liverpool’s new signing Kostas Tsimikas when he wasn’t able to train with Greece in the past few days, and Greek outlet Sport 24 has confirmed that he’s tested positive for the virus.

It sounds he he missed the game against Slovenia purely because he had a fever and wasn’t feeling well, but the fears were then realised when he returned a positive test.

In a footballing sense it’s a blow because he will need to isolate and recover for the next couple of weeks so that will rule him out from Liverpool’s Premier League opener against Leeds.

The most important thing for him is to focus on getting better so we wish him a speedy recovery.