Man United will turn to this Chelsea player if Blues give them encouragement

Both Chelsea and Manchester United have been active in this summer’s transfer market, the former quite a bit more than the Red Devils.

Having not been able to spend during a transfer ban imposed upon them previously, the Blues have more than made up for it with the captures of Hakim Ziyech, Thiago Silva, Ben Chilwell, Timo Werner, Malang Sarr, and the imminent arrival of Kai Havertz.

United by contrast have acquired Ziyech’s old Ajax team-mate, Donny van de Beek, whilst retaining a serious interest in Borussia Dortmund’s Jadon Sancho.

Both sides have young managers in Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Frank Lampard who are progressive enough not to be frightened by change or overawed by the pressure, and it would appear that the two may be able to do a deal between them before the end of the current window.

According to the Daily Mail, United would be interested in N’Golo Kante if Chelsea were to give them any encouragement that the player might be available.

Though United are well stocked for midfielders, Kante would be a solid addition for any team.

