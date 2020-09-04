Marcos Rojo eyed by Lazio despite player’s reluctance to leave Old Trafford

Manchester United’s out-of-favour defender Marcos Rojo is reportedly a summer target for Italian giants Lazio who are hoping to add flexibility and international experience to their back-line.

Rojo, 30, has fallen out-of-favour with current Reds manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer in recent times having spent half of last season out on loan with Argentinian side Club Estudiantes.

The flamboyant defender is rumoured to be a summer transfer target for Simone Inzaghi’s Lazio who are looking to bolster their back-line by adding much-needed international experience to their ranks.

According to a recent report from Italian outlet Tuttomercato Web via Sports Witness the Italian outfit are considering the 30-year-old South American’s services after he is believed to be available for a modest €8m.

The report goes onto claim that Rojo would ‘gladly accept’ any offer from Lazio as he wishes to move on from Old Trafford.

However, contrary to these recent reports CaughtOffside obtained information from a source close to the player who confirmed that Rojo’s preferred choice is to remain with United and fight for his place under Solskjaer.

It goes without saying though, a United u-turn on Rojo’s future seems extremely unlikely at this stage which may mean the player, regardless of preference, will have to consider his options more carefully with just over four weeks remaining of this summer’s transfer window.