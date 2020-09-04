Menu

Messi’s dad asks that Luis Suarez stays at Barcelona in new plot twist

The seemingly never ending saga of whether Lionel Messi will follow through with his threat to leave Barcelona has taken another, dramatic, twist.

It’s believed that by Friday evening, the world of football will know one way or the other whether Messi will still be wearing the blaugrana in 2020/21 or not, because as Spanish football journalist, Guillem Balague, notes, the player’s representatives will release a statement.

Ahead of that, it’s believed that Luis Suarez could also end up staying at the club if Messi decides on seeing out the final year of his contract at the club.

Corriere dello Sport, cited by MARCA, say that Jorge Messi, Lionel’s dad, has specifically requested that the Uruguayan is allowed to remain at the Camp Nou as part of any deal to keep his son there.

Sport also note that Suarez may have needed a different passport in order to complete a proposed deal to Juventus, whilst also reminding everyone that new manager, Ronald Koeman, doesn’t want the player in any event.

When a player’s father is dictating the narrative, the situation can only end one way.

