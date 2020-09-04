Menu

PFA Player of the Year nominees revealed

Ahead of the start of the new Premier League season, the nominees for the PFA’s Player of the Year and Men’s Young Player of the Year have been revealed.

There can’t be too many that will be surprised to see that the senior category is dominated by Liverpool players after the Reds secured their first English top-flight title in 30 years.

Of the six nominees, two are from Manchester City; Raheem Sterling and Kevin De Bruyne, whilst the other four are Liverpool players Trent Alexander-Arnold, Virgil van Dijk, Jordan Henderson and Sadio Mane.

In the Young Player category, Alexander-Arnold leads the nominees there too, and he is joined by Chelsea’s Mason Mount and Tammy Abraham, Arsenal’s Bukayo Saka, and Manchester United pairing, Marcus Rashford and Mason Greenwood.

Given the season that each player has had at their respective clubs, there’s a cogent argument to be made for each and every one of them getting the gong.

With the voting being entirely subjective, it will be interesting to see who comes out on top in both awards.

