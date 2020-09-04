Frank Lampard’s Chelsea team has an embarrassing amount of attacking riches for the 2020/21 season, after the Blues went on a summer spending spree.

However, it’s one of their existing players that has been tipped for an eventual move to Spanish giants Real Madrid or Barcelona.

Christian Pulisic had been playing some of the best football of his career before his untimely injury, and it’s the way in which the American has adapted seamlessly to the rigours of the Premier League that’s had his international coach, Greg Berhalter, talking him up.

“Pulisic is a leader at Chelsea at 21,” Berhalter said to Bild, cited by the Daily Mail.

“It doesn’t happen that often that a player from the Bundesliga goes to a top club in England and immediately convinces there.

“Christian quickly got used to the speed and the more physical style of playing in England. He is a role model for all other US players in the Bundesliga whose goal is the Premier League.

“Christian is perfect for Chelsea. All dangerous offensive actions run through him, he shines as a goalscorer and as a preparer.

“If Christian maintains this level, he can also play for the biggest clubs in the world like Bayern, Barcelona or Real Madrid without any problems.”

Certainly, towards the end of the 2019/20 campaign, Pulisic’s form was such that manager, Frank Lampard, couldn’t leave him out of the Chelsea side.

Though he still has a lot to learn, the American is going the right way about it and making all the right moves on the pitch.

Whether he’ll follow Eden Hazard’s path in due course remains to be seen.