Report suggests Chelsea received €60m more than first thought for a major transfer last summer

Chelsea have been very active this summer in the transfer market but it always looked like they were one team who could afford to be.

Their spending was curbed a couple of seasons ago thanks to a transfer ban, while they also had the Eden Hazard money to spend as well.

It was always widely thought that the Belgian went to Real Madrid for a lot of money, but it turns out he might have been sold for much more than everybody thought:

El Real Madrid niega que el fichaje de Hazard costase 160 millones de euros https://t.co/VUZfCVlgst

Lo cuenta @jfelixdiaz — MARCA (@marca) September 4, 2020

Marca claim that Real Madrid actually paid €160m to sign him rather than the reported €100m, while it was paid over three years so Chelsea still have around €64m to be paid to them next season.

Real have come out to deny these claims and it’s easy to see why – the Belgian star did improve after the Covid-19 shutdown but he didn’t live up to expectations, so Real were already facing some embarrassment over the fee.

If this is true then it looks like an even better piece of business from Chelsea, and the fans may be wondering if there’s still enough money left over for one more massive signing.